JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Stock Price

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.90% from the stock's previous close.

VC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Visteon from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Visteon from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Visteon from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Visteon from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $122.08.

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Visteon Stock Up 9.0%

VC traded up $9.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,018,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,627. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. Visteon has a one year low of $75.11 and a one year high of $129.10. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $93.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.33 million. Visteon had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The company's revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visteon will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Visteon news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 49,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total transaction of $4,620,888.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 175,527 shares in the company, valued at $16,401,242.88. This represents a 21.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visteon

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 1,380.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 74,875 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,975,000 after purchasing an additional 69,819 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Visteon by 11.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 135,025 shares of the company's stock worth $16,216,000 after acquiring an additional 13,415 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Visteon during the third quarter worth $2,664,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in Visteon by 146.1% during the third quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 58,531 shares of the company's stock worth $7,016,000 after acquiring an additional 34,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the third quarter valued at about $4,256,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visteon News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Visteon this week:

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive electronics supplier that specializes in designing, engineering and manufacturing cockpit electronics and connected vehicle solutions. The company's product portfolio spans digital instrument clusters, infotainment systems, domain controllers and advanced driver interaction technologies. By integrating hardware, software and services, Visteon aims to deliver complete cockpit electronics platforms that enhance driver experience, safety and connectivity.

Founded in 2000 as a spin-off from Ford Motor Company, Visteon has evolved its focus toward next-generation electronics and software-driven vehicle architectures.

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