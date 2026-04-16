JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Stock Price

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the electronics maker's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target points to a potential upside of 28.10% from the stock's current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on APH. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $175.00 price target (up from $156.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $183.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on Amphenol and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $151.93.

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Amphenol Stock Up 0.9%

APH stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $148.32. 3,223,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,884,297. The stock has a market cap of $182.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $167.04. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $136.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.05.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 18.49%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total value of $75,885,432.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,863,955.89. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.67% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphenol

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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