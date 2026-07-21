JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Stock Price

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $267.00 to $346.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 53.53% from the stock's current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BE. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $207.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $254.00.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BE

Bloom Energy Trading Up 14.4%

NYSE BE traded up $28.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.37. 10,307,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,802,593. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.99. Bloom Energy has a one year low of $24.39 and a one year high of $351.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market cap of $64.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,503.88 and a beta of 3.73.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 0.25%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.96, for a total transaction of $6,674,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 108,524 shares in the company, valued at $28,971,567.04. This trade represents a 18.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Chambers sold 55,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.69, for a total transaction of $16,372,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 238,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,949,350.77. The trade was a 18.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 153,617 shares of company stock valued at $44,003,909. Insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BE. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 37.2% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 2,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company's stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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