JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Stock Price

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $327.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the energy company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.67% from the company's current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LNG. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $313.00 to $308.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $298.63.

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Cheniere Energy Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:LNG traded up $5.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $241.02. 793,695 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,651,618. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64. The business's fifty day moving average price is $260.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. Cheniere Energy has a twelve month low of $186.20 and a twelve month high of $300.89.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($16.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($20.90). The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 38.95% and a net margin of 7.23%.Cheniere Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy will post 15.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 21.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Zach Davis sold 29,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $8,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 87,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,143,800. This represents a 24.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sean N. Markowitz sold 22,246 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.98, for a total transaction of $6,473,141.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 64,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,622,720. This represents a 25.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheniere Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the energy company's stock worth $8,748,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. M&G PLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 556,285 shares of the energy company's stock worth $130,727,000 after purchasing an additional 184,520 shares in the last quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 56,930 shares of the energy company's stock worth $11,067,000 after purchasing an additional 15,927 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 196,819 shares of the energy company's stock worth $46,244,000 after purchasing an additional 51,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,504 shares of the energy company's stock worth $84,711,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company's stock.

Cheniere Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cheniere Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: US Capital Advisors raised earnings estimates across multiple periods for Cheniere Energy, including FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028, which suggests stronger expected profitability and can support the stock. Cheniere Energy analyst estimate updates

US Capital Advisors raised earnings estimates across multiple periods for Cheniere Energy, including FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028, which suggests stronger expected profitability and can support the stock. Positive Sentiment: The firm’s FY2026 estimate was boosted notably to $15.29 per share from $13.51, while FY2027 was increased to $15.56 per share, reinforcing a more constructive outlook for future earnings. Cheniere Energy FY2026/FY2027 estimate updates

The firm’s FY2026 estimate was boosted notably to $15.29 per share from $13.51, while FY2027 was increased to $15.56 per share, reinforcing a more constructive outlook for future earnings. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary also highlighted upside for U.S. LNG exporters if Europe continues seeking energy supplies outside the Gulf region, which is supportive for Cheniere’s core business. RGA Investments video on U.S. LNG

Market commentary also highlighted upside for U.S. LNG exporters if Europe continues seeking energy supplies outside the Gulf region, which is supportive for Cheniere’s core business. Positive Sentiment: Separate coverage noted that North American gas demand remains strong due to LNG export growth and power demand, a constructive industry backdrop for Cheniere. ETF Trends midstream demand article

Separate coverage noted that North American gas demand remains strong due to LNG export growth and power demand, a constructive industry backdrop for Cheniere. Neutral Sentiment: Reuters reported that U.S. LNG exports fell in May because of maintenance, but that Asia’s share of demand rose; the mixed read-through is not clearly negative for Cheniere over the longer term. Reuters U.S. LNG exports article

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company's core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere's principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

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