JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Stock Price

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.25% from the company's current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. HSBC upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $198.29.

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Hyatt Hotels Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock traded up $1.98 on Tuesday, hitting $191.53. 74,652 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,105. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $133.51 and a 52-week high of $206.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -546.76 and a beta of 1.32. The firm's 50-day moving average is $187.76 and its 200 day moving average is $169.42.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,119 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.96, for a total value of $195,780.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Sears sold 10,217 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.66, for a total transaction of $1,896,888.22. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,374 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,183,396.84. This trade represents a 61.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 23,224 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,605 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Hyatt Hotels

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 7.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 426,359 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,229,000 after purchasing an additional 29,976 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 8.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 143,311 shares of the company's stock worth $17,556,000 after buying an additional 11,252 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $616,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 394.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,312 shares of the company's stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 13,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,803 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,609,000 after acquiring an additional 26,073 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation NYSE: H is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises luxury and business hotels, resorts and vacation properties. Its portfolio spans a range of price points and styles under brands such as Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Andaz, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt Centric, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Thompson Hotels, Alila and Destination by Hyatt. In addition to accommodations, the company provides meeting and event spaces, food and beverage outlets, spa and wellness centers, and a variety of guest services designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers.

Hyatt's business model combines property ownership, management contracts and third-party franchising.

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