JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "underweight" rating on the chip maker's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.45% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on INTC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Intel from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Cfra Research upgraded Intel to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Intel from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Intel from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $22.30.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $1.93 on Friday, hitting $20.70. 244,366,959 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,991,664. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.66 and a 200-day moving average of $21.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intel has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $31.56. The stock has a market cap of $90.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). Intel had a negative net margin of 36.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intel will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

