JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Price

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,950.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.26% from the company's previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $1,450.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $1,750.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on KLA from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research cut KLA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on KLA from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,708.93.

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KLA Price Performance

NASDAQ KLAC traded down $65.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,750.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,890,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.93, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.44. KLA has a 52 week low of $674.76 and a 52 week high of $1,939.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,580.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,388.79.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $9.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.16 by $0.24. KLA had a net margin of 35.76% and a return on equity of 98.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.41 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. KLA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 8.870-10.870 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that KLA will post 36.64 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 3.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KLA

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 3,773 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 1.6% in the second quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the second quarter worth $90,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in KLA by 13.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,118 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,584,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 116.7% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting KLA

Here are the key news stories impacting KLA this week:

KLA Company Profile

KLA is a provider of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related microelectronics industries. The company designs and manufactures equipment, software and services used by chipmakers to analyze and control manufacturing processes, detect defects, measure critical dimensions and improve yield across wafer fabrication, photomask and packaging operations. KLA's offerings are aimed at enabling production of advanced logic, memory, and specialty devices at progressively smaller technology nodes and more complex package structures.

Its product portfolio includes optical and e-beam inspection systems, metrology tools for critical dimension and film measurement, mask and reticle inspection platforms, as well as enterprise software and data analytics that aggregate process data and drive automated process control.

Further Reading

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