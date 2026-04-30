JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Stock Price

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $183.00 to $197.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the transportation company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price indicates a potential downside of 7.26% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ODFL. Robert W. Baird set a $229.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up from $218.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna restated a "neutral" rating and set a $205.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $203.21.

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Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL traded up $3.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $212.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,042,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,918. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $126.01 and a 1-year high of $233.79. The stock has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a PE ratio of 43.98, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.59.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 18.62%.The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 52,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.77, for a total value of $10,128,040.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 712,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,832,056. This represents a 6.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 3,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.27, for a total value of $608,842.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,278 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,190,977.06. The trade was a 21.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,134 shares of company stock worth $15,640,132. Insiders own 10.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $444,983,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $292,599,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,223,960 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $2,230,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,511 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 637.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,576,470 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $221,935,000 after buying an additional 1,362,697 shares during the period. Finally, Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $188,651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Old Dominion Freight Line

Here are the key news stories impacting Old Dominion Freight Line this week:

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line is a U.S.-based less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation company that provides regional, inter-regional and national freight services. Founded in 1934 and headquartered in Thomasville, North Carolina, the company has grown from a regional carrier into a national freight network, operating a broad system of service centers and terminals to move shipments for shippers of varying sizes and industries.

The company's core business is LTL trucking, offering scheduled pickup and delivery for palletized freight that does not require a full truckload.

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