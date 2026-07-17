JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Stock Price

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $156.00 to $203.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the transportation company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price would indicate a potential upside of 74.17% from the company's previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on UAL. Zacks Research upgraded United Airlines from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on United Airlines from $130.00 to $157.50 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $190.00 price objective on United Airlines in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded United Airlines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $154.26.

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United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL traded down $2.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.56. 2,380,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,572,577. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.59. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $82.42 and a 52-week high of $138.77. The company has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $17.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.60 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.87 earnings per share. United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-11.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Airlines will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Airlines news, CEO J Scott Kirby sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.74, for a total transaction of $130,157.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 797,851 shares of the company's stock, valued at $96,332,529.74. This represents a 0.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Kate Gebo sold 5,331 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total value of $562,473.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 60,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,372,065.43. This trade represents a 8.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,381 shares of company stock worth $10,837,575. Insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Tema ETFs LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 9.7% during the second quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 18.8% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,253 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in United Airlines during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Airlines by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting United Airlines this week:

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

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