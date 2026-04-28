JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Stock Price

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $389.00 to $420.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the healthcare conglomerate's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.22% from the company's current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $378.88.

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UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE:UNH traded up $13.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $367.70. 7,126,226 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,633,842. The firm has a market cap of $333.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.40. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $234.60 and a 52 week high of $421.75. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $294.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $111.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 2.68%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.20 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 17,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,320,775. The trade was a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of UnitedHealth Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $22,384,000 after purchasing an additional 28,231 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $340,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $377,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting UnitedHealth Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: UNH reported Q1 revenue and adjusted EPS above Street estimates, cited margin improvement and Medicare Advantage tailwinds, and management set a higher FY outlook — the core catalyst for today's positive sentiment. Read More.

UNH reported Q1 revenue and adjusted EPS above Street estimates, cited margin improvement and Medicare Advantage tailwinds, and management set a higher FY outlook — the core catalyst for today's positive sentiment. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs raised its target on UNH and highlighted sector ETFs (like IHF) as ways to access UnitedHealth while managing Medicaid exposure, supporting analyst-driven buying flows. Read More.

Goldman Sachs raised its target on UNH and highlighted sector ETFs (like IHF) as ways to access UnitedHealth while managing Medicaid exposure, supporting analyst-driven buying flows. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group upgraded UNH from Hold to Buy, adding another sell‑side endorsement that can bolster demand from institutional and retail investors. Read More.

Erste Group upgraded UNH from Hold to Buy, adding another sell‑side endorsement that can bolster demand from institutional and retail investors. Read More. Positive Sentiment: High‑profile media support: Jim Cramer and other commentators have highlighted health care (including UNH) as a stabilizing play versus AI‑heavy names, which can attract retail flows. Read More.

High‑profile media support: Jim Cramer and other commentators have highlighted health care (including UNH) as a stabilizing play versus AI‑heavy names, which can attract retail flows. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Independent analysis points to a durable renewal cadence and Medicare Advantage payment tailwinds that underpin multi‑year margin recovery — a fundamental positive for investors focused on earnings durability. Read More.

Independent analysis points to a durable renewal cadence and Medicare Advantage payment tailwinds that underpin multi‑year margin recovery — a fundamental positive for investors focused on earnings durability. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Sector/ETF context — coverage on the iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) reminds investors there are low‑volatility, diversified ways to play UNH exposure; helpful for flows but not specific to company fundamentals. Read More.

Sector/ETF context — coverage on the iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) reminds investors there are low‑volatility, diversified ways to play UNH exposure; helpful for flows but not specific to company fundamentals. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Sector peer earnings: Centene and UHS reported better-than-expected results — positive for sector sentiment but mixed implications for UNH given different Medicaid/Medicare exposures. Read More. · Read More.

Sector peer earnings: Centene and UHS reported better-than-expected results — positive for sector sentiment but mixed implications for UNH given different Medicaid/Medicare exposures. Read More. · Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — CEO Patrick Conway sold 800 shares at about $355 on April 23 (Form 4 filed). Size is modest, but insider sales can be viewed negatively by some market participants. Read More.

Insider selling — CEO Patrick Conway sold 800 shares at about $355 on April 23 (Form 4 filed). Size is modest, but insider sales can be viewed negatively by some market participants. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts and writeups warn that the stock has rallied fast and faces valuation and regulatory risk, leading to mixed target revisions and potential near‑term volatility. Read More. · Read More.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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