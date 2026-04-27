JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Viking (NYSE:VIK) Stock Price

Viking (NYSE:VIK - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $87.00 to $104.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.74% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on VIK. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $95.00 price objective on Viking and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Susquehanna began coverage on Viking in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a "positive" rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Viking from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Viking from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Viking from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $84.14.

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Viking Stock Performance

VIK stock traded down $1.04 on Monday, reaching $80.78. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,214,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686,876. Viking has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The company has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Viking (NYSE:VIK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Viking had a return on equity of 240.75% and a net margin of 17.65%.The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Viking will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Dash sold 46,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total transaction of $3,720,184.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 420,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,698,365.06. This trade represents a 9.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of Viking

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Viking by 19,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 392 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Viking during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Viking by 316.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 416 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Viking by 651.8% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 421 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Viking during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viking Company Profile

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

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