JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target to $170.00

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE - Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the scientific and technical instruments company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.77% from the company's current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ALLE. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 target price on shares of Allegion in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Allegion from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore raised shares of Allegion to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Allegion from $185.00 to $157.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Get Allegion alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Allegion

Allegion Price Performance

ALLE stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.36. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,581,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,892. Allegion has a 12 month low of $134.67 and a 12 month high of $183.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.80.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.08). Allegion had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 15.83%.The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Allegion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.700-8.900 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Allegion will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Allegion announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sue Main purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $149.61 per share, for a total transaction of $299,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $299,220. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Mizell sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $161,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,915 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $793,821.65. This represents a 16.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allegion

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 7.0% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 35.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 44.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,629 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 13.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 204.5% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Allegion

Here are the key news stories impacting Allegion this week:

Positive Sentiment: Board approved a $500 million share buyback (repurchase authorization ~3.9% of outstanding shares), which supports buyback-driven EPS accretion and signals management believes shares are undervalued. RTT News

Board approved a $500 million share buyback (repurchase authorization ~3.9% of outstanding shares), which supports buyback-driven EPS accretion and signals management believes shares are undervalued. Positive Sentiment: Revenue grew year-over-year (Q1 revenue $1.03B, +9.7% Y/Y) with strength in Americas non-residential and electronics businesses — shows top-line resilience despite margin headwinds. BusinessWire

Revenue grew year-over-year (Q1 revenue $1.03B, +9.7% Y/Y) with strength in Americas non-residential and electronics businesses — shows top-line resilience despite margin headwinds. Neutral Sentiment: Company set FY‑2026 EPS guidance of $8.70–$8.90, roughly in line with consensus — guidance is not directional but gives visibility to year outlook. MarketBeat (earnings release)

Company set FY‑2026 EPS guidance of $8.70–$8.90, roughly in line with consensus — guidance is not directional but gives visibility to year outlook. Negative Sentiment: Q1 EPS missed estimates: $1.80 vs. consensus ~$1.88, and revenue of $1.03B missed analysts’ $1.10B expectation — the EPS miss and revenue shortfall are primary downward catalysts. Zacks

Q1 EPS missed estimates: $1.80 vs. consensus ~$1.88, and revenue of $1.03B missed analysts’ $1.10B expectation — the EPS miss and revenue shortfall are primary downward catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Margin pressure called out repeatedly (rising input/cost pressures denting profitability and prompting investor focus on margin trends), which weighs on near‑term earnings visibility. Kalkine Media

Margin pressure called out repeatedly (rising input/cost pressures denting profitability and prompting investor focus on margin trends), which weighs on near‑term earnings visibility. Negative Sentiment: Barclays trimmed its price target from $165 to $161 and kept an “equal weight” stance — a downgrade to the target reduces upside expectations from some institutional investors. Benzinga

Barclays trimmed its price target from $165 to $161 and kept an “equal weight” stance — a downgrade to the target reduces upside expectations from some institutional investors. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage and commentary (earnings call writeups) emphasize a balance between growth (top-line, electronics) and near-term pressure — useful context but mixed for immediate price direction. TipRanks

About Allegion

Allegion plc NYSE: ALLE is a global provider of security products and solutions focused on ensuring the safety and security of people and property. The company was formed in December 2013 through a corporate spin-off from Ingersoll Rand and is head­quartered in Dublin, Ireland. Allegion's core mission is to deliver innovative mechanical and electronic access control systems for a wide range of end markets, including commercial buildings, residential properties, institutional facilities, and industrial sites.

The company's product portfolio spans mechanical locksets, door closers, exit devices, key systems and cylinders, as well as a growing suite of electronic and smart access control offerings.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Allegion, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Allegion wasn't on the list.

While Allegion currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here