JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Calix (NYSE:CALX) Price Target to $58.00

Calix (NYSE:CALX - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the communications equipment provider's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price suggests a potential upside of 55.17% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Calix from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Calix from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research cut shares of Calix from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Calix from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $63.86.

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Calix Stock Performance

Calix stock opened at $37.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.51 and a beta of 1.23. Calix has a fifty-two week low of $34.26 and a fifty-two week high of $71.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.37.

Calix (NYSE:CALX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $293.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.96 million. Calix had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 4.61%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Calix has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.370-0.450 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Calix will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Calix announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the communications equipment provider to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Calix

In other Calix news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $1,081,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,644,188 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $71,127,572.88. The trade was a 1.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 17.44% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 9,655 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Calix by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Calix by 27.0% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Calix by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,813 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in Calix by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 10,570 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Calix

Here are the key news stories impacting Calix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Calix reported record Q2 revenue of $293.3 million and EPS of $0.47 , both above estimates, with revenue up 21.3% year over year. Management also highlighted continued growth in broadband software, recurring services, and cloud adoption. Article Title

Calix reported and , both above estimates, with revenue up 21.3% year over year. Management also highlighted continued growth in broadband software, recurring services, and cloud adoption. Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities upgraded CALX to outperform and raised its price target to $52 , signaling confidence in the company’s growth strategy. Article Title

Northland Securities upgraded to and raised its price target to , signaling confidence in the company’s growth strategy. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts framed Calix’s AI-native broadband strategy and recurring revenue expansion as a potential long-term growth driver, which may help support sentiment. Article Title

About Calix

Calix, Inc is a provider of cloud and software platforms, systems, and services that enable broadband service providers to transform their networks and subscriber experiences. The company's flagship Calix Cloud platform delivers real-time analytics, automation and intelligence designed to simplify network operations, improve service agility and drive revenue growth. Calix also offers a comprehensive suite of premises and access systems, including broadband access nodes, fiber-to-the-home optics and residential gateways under the GigaSpire brand.

Through its software-defined network architecture, Calix helps service providers virtualize key network functions and introduce new services with minimal capital expenditure.

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