JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target to $107.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $107.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the industrial products company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.98% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CCK. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Crown in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research set a $115.00 target price on shares of Crown in a report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $120.67.

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Crown Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:CCK traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.09. 1,328,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.75. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $105.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.85. Crown has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $116.62.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.03 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Crown has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.300 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.200 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 29,734 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.80, for a total value of $3,413,463.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 88,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,108,369.60. This trade represents a 25.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.85, for a total transaction of $801,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 451,070 shares in the company, valued at $48,196,829.50. The trade was a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 59,734 shares of company stock worth $6,619,863 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Crown by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Crown by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Crown during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Crown by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Crown by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Crown this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and revenue growth: Crown reported Q1 EPS of $1.86 vs. $1.75 consensus and revenue of $3.26B (up ~13% YoY), showing resilient demand and supporting full‑year guidance. Crown Holdings Q1 Earnings - Zacks

Q1 beat and revenue growth: Crown reported Q1 EPS of $1.86 vs. $1.75 consensus and revenue of $3.26B (up ~13% YoY), showing resilient demand and supporting full‑year guidance. Positive Sentiment: Management affirmed FY2026 guidance (EPS range ~$7.90–8.30) and gave Q2 guidance, which tempers downside risk and signals confidence in cash generation and margins over the year. Earnings Call Highlights

Management affirmed FY2026 guidance (EPS range ~$7.90–8.30) and gave Q2 guidance, which tempers downside risk and signals confidence in cash generation and margins over the year. Neutral Sentiment: Longer‑term growth initiatives: coverage highlights Crown’s expansion (including India beverage-can capacity) and valuation analysis that argue for continued secular demand in beverage & aerosol packaging, supporting medium‑term revenue potential. Valuation After India Expansion

Longer‑term growth initiatives: coverage highlights Crown’s expansion (including India beverage-can capacity) and valuation analysis that argue for continued secular demand in beverage & aerosol packaging, supporting medium‑term revenue potential. Negative Sentiment: Margin pressure and tight can markets: deep‑dive reporting and the earnings discussion flagged margin compression and supply tightness in certain can markets, creating uncertainty around near‑term profitability. Deep Dive: Margin Pressure

Margin pressure and tight can markets: deep‑dive reporting and the earnings discussion flagged margin compression and supply tightness in certain can markets, creating uncertainty around near‑term profitability. Negative Sentiment: Analyst reaction: UBS cut its price target from $120 to $112 and kept a neutral rating, reducing near‑term upside and likely contributing to selling pressure. UBS Price Target Cut

Analyst reaction: UBS cut its price target from $120 to $112 and kept a neutral rating, reducing near‑term upside and likely contributing to selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction coverage: several outlets explain the decline as a mix of the margin/cost headlines and the analyst action despite the beat — helpful context for short‑term volatility. Why CCK Is Trading Lower

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

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