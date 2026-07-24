JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Price Target to $9.00

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.69% from the stock's previous close.

MBLY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Mobileye Global from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Mobileye Global from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on Mobileye Global from $11.50 to $8.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $13.32.

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Mobileye Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBLY traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.21. The company had a trading volume of 9,746,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,573,924. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.02. Mobileye Global has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $15.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.16.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $508.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.20 million. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 203.97%.Mobileye Global's revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mobileye Global will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Mobileye Global declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, April 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mobileye Global

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBLY. Burkehill Global Management LP bought a new stake in Mobileye Global in the third quarter worth about $42,360,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,383,735 shares of the company's stock worth $61,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,181 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,423,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Mobileye Global by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 3,577,407 shares of the company's stock worth $37,348,000 after buying an additional 2,092,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Mobileye Global by 436.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,489,803 shares of the company's stock worth $35,156,000 after buying an additional 2,025,257 shares during the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

More Mobileye Global News

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Mobileye Global Company Profile

Mobileye Global Inc NASDAQ: MBLY is a leader in the development of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies. Headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel, the company designs and supplies computer vision-based solutions that enable vehicles to detect and respond to road conditions, obstacles and signage. Mobileye's core offering centers on its proprietary EyeQ system-on-a-chip (SoC) family, which processes video streams from automotive cameras to deliver features such as lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, collision prevention and traffic sign recognition.

Founded in 1999 by Prof.

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