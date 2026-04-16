JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Price Target to $160.00

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the industrial products company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.80% from the stock's previous close.

XYL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Xylem from $182.00 to $174.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Xylem from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $176.00 to $162.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $155.31.

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Xylem Stock Up 0.0%

XYL traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $125.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,931,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,191. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. Xylem has a 52-week low of $107.04 and a 52-week high of $154.27.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.42. Xylem had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 10.59%.Xylem's quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.560 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xylem will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xylem

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its stake in Xylem by 12,326.6% in the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 45,448,168 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $6,189,132,000 after purchasing an additional 45,082,435 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xylem by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,054,743 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $4,092,855,000 after purchasing an additional 152,507 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Xylem by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,233,427 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,529,768,000 after purchasing an additional 280,221 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,357,278 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $862,364,000 after purchasing an additional 151,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Xylem by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 5,507,966 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $750,075,000 after purchasing an additional 310,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company's stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

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