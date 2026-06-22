JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) General Counsel Sells $1,808,100.91 in Stock

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,467 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.73, for a total value of $1,808,100.91. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 40,961 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,547,031.53. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Stacey Friedman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 20th, Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total value of $1,641,876.36.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 2.2%

JPM traded up $7.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $332.42. 10,150,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,097,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.68. The firm has a market cap of $890.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $272.11 and a 1 year high of $338.09.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The business had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.07 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 1,399 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan’s market strategists and analysts were cited across several articles as bullish on selected areas of the market, including calling Broadcom an “aggressive buy,” highlighting consumer stocks as potential rebound candidates, and projecting that the 2026 rally is still earnings-driven. These views reinforce JPMorgan’s reputation as a leading market bellwether and research shop. Article Title

JPMorgan’s market strategists and analysts were cited across several articles as bullish on selected areas of the market, including calling Broadcom an “aggressive buy,” highlighting consumer stocks as potential rebound candidates, and projecting that the 2026 rally is still earnings-driven. These views reinforce JPMorgan’s reputation as a leading market bellwether and research shop. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan was also linked to AI adoption news, with reports saying the bank is deploying agentic AI in banking operations. That supports the view that JPM is investing in automation and efficiency, which could improve long-term productivity and margins. Article Title

JPMorgan was also linked to AI adoption news, with reports saying the bank is deploying agentic AI in banking operations. That supports the view that JPM is investing in automation and efficiency, which could improve long-term productivity and margins. Neutral Sentiment: Morningstar said JPMorgan is becoming increasingly attractive at current levels and called it one of the highest-quality financial stocks to own. This is supportive sentiment, but it is more of a valuation/read-through than a direct catalyst. Article Title

Morningstar said JPMorgan is becoming increasingly attractive at current levels and called it one of the highest-quality financial stocks to own. This is supportive sentiment, but it is more of a valuation/read-through than a direct catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan was mentioned in the Bank of England’s private-market stress test and in various macro-market commentary pieces, but these items do not appear to change JPMorgan’s fundamentals or earnings outlook directly. Article Title

JPMorgan was mentioned in the Bank of England’s private-market stress test and in various macro-market commentary pieces, but these items do not appear to change JPMorgan’s fundamentals or earnings outlook directly. Negative Sentiment: General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,467 shares in a Rule 10b5-1 transaction. Because it was pre-arranged, the sale is not necessarily a negative signal, but insider selling can still create mild investor caution. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Barclays reissued a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Autonomous Res lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $324.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $339.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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