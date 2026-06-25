JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Hits New 52-Week High - Still a Buy?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $341.00 and last traded at $342.42, with a volume of 2475641 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $333.45.

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Trending Headlines about JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan passed the Federal Reserve’s 2026 stress test, which supports its capital strength and clears the way for higher dividends and buybacks. The bank also said it plans a 10% dividend increase to $1.65 per share and authorized a new $50 billion share repurchase program. JPMorgan Chase unveils $50 billion buyback, Goldman Sachs raises dividend after Fed stress test

JPMorgan passed the Federal Reserve’s 2026 stress test, which supports its capital strength and clears the way for higher dividends and buybacks. The bank also said it plans a 10% dividend increase to $1.65 per share and authorized a new $50 billion share repurchase program. Positive Sentiment: The company named Doug Petno and Troy Rohrbaugh as co-presidents, strengthening succession planning around CEO Jamie Dimon and signaling an orderly leadership transition. Investors often view this kind of move as reducing long-term uncertainty. JPMorgan names Doug Petno, Troy Rohrbaugh as co-presidents

The company named Doug Petno and Troy Rohrbaugh as co-presidents, strengthening succession planning around CEO Jamie Dimon and signaling an orderly leadership transition. Investors often view this kind of move as reducing long-term uncertainty. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan shares reached an all-time high as the market reacted to the leadership changes, suggesting investors are interpreting the succession update as a sign of stability rather than disruption. JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Stock Reaches All-Time Peak Amid Leadership Transition Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank restated a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $380.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $339.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $902.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company's 50 day moving average price is $310.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The firm had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.07 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,467 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.73, for a total value of $1,808,100.91. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 40,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,547,031.53. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total transaction of $935,037.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,036,641.58. This represents a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 33,623 shares of company stock worth $10,427,835 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 70,077 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $22,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,784 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,308,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 107,700 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $33,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.0% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 452,612 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $142,767,000 after purchasing an additional 37,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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