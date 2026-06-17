JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Sets New 12-Month High - Here's Why

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $337.77 and last traded at $336.97, with a volume of 3509825 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $331.14.

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Key JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Dbs Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. HSBC lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $339.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $900.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $307.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.4 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total transaction of $1,522,036.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 85,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,326,072.44. The trade was a 5.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 433 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total transaction of $127,760.98. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 64,920 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,155,295.20. This represents a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 28,589 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,496 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Timmons Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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