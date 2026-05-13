JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Trading Down 1.4% - What's Next?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) traded down 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $300.07 and last traded at $300.4930. 7,665,656 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 10,259,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $304.88.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an "outperform" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays restated a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $338.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.4%

The business's fifty day moving average is $299.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.35. The stock has a market cap of $805.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

Insider Activity

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total value of $127,760.98. Following the sale, the insider owned 64,920 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,155,295.20. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 50,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $15,355,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 111,279 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,174,893.69. The trade was a 31.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 79,849 shares of company stock worth $24,522,956 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Timmons Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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