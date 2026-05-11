JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Price Target to $50.00

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.98% from the company's previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $46.40.

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HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

NYSE:HASI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.99. 542,837 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,995. The company has a quick ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 12.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.47. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12 month low of $24.28 and a 12 month high of $44.13. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $38.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.99.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $124.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.24 million. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 12.80%. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has set its FY 2028 guidance at 3.500-3.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

In related news, Director Jeffrey Eckel sold 134,398 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $5,272,433.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,050 shares in the company, valued at $355,031.50. This trade represents a 93.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,050,580 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $441,610,000 after purchasing an additional 61,189 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,604,443 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $207,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,466 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,417,644 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $172,499,000 after purchasing an additional 108,376 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,406,564 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $135,282,000 after purchasing an additional 50,212 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,944,810 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $92,572,000 after purchasing an additional 54,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company's stock.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc NYSE: HASI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in financing and investing in climate change solutions. Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, the company provides debt and equity capital to sustainable infrastructure projects across North America. Its mission is to support energy efficiency, renewable energy generation and resilient infrastructure, helping public and private sector clients reduce carbon emissions and achieve long-term environmental goals.

Hannon Armstrong's core business activities include originating and structuring loans, acquiring debt and equity interests, and managing a diversified portfolio of projects in sectors such as solar energy, wind power, energy storage, green buildings, and sustainable agriculture.

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