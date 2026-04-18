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JPMorgan Claverhouse (LON:JCH) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
JPMorgan Claverhouse logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • JPMorgan Claverhouse passed above its 50-day moving average, trading as high as GBX 924 and last at GBX 922 (50-day MA: GBX 878.61; 200-day MA: GBX 860.03) on volume of 256,027 shares, with the stock up about 1.8%.
  • The trust shows attractive valuation and strong profitability metrics — market cap £502.59M, a low P/E of 4.60, quarterly EPS of GBX 33.71, return on equity of 23.65% and net margin of 96.27%.
  • JPMorgan Claverhouse is a long-established UK dividend-focused investment trust (founded 1963) managed by experienced UK equity managers Anthony Lynch, Katen Patel and Callum Abbot.
  • Interested in JPMorgan Claverhouse? Here are five stocks we like better.

JPMorgan Claverhouse (LON:JCH - Get Free Report)'s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 878.61 and traded as high as GBX 924. JPMorgan Claverhouse shares last traded at GBX 922, with a volume of 256,027 shares.

JPMorgan Claverhouse Trading Up 1.8%

The stock has a market cap of £502.59 million, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 878.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 860.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 67.67 and a current ratio of 27.28.

JPMorgan Claverhouse (LON:JCH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The investment trust reported GBX 33.71 EPS for the quarter. JPMorgan Claverhouse had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 96.27%.

JPMorgan Claverhouse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Great British dividends Established in 1963, the JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust provides investors with direct access to the long-term growth and income potential of UK stock market. The trust is committed to investing in attractively valued, high-quality UK companies with the ability to deliver consistent and growing dividends. With a heritage spanning over six decades, Claverhouse is distinguished by its disciplined investment approach and dedication to shareholder returns. Expertise The trust is managed by a team of seasoned UK equity portfolio managers—Anthony Lynch, Katen Patel, and Callum Abbot—each with more than 13 years of industry experience.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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