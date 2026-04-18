JPMorgan Claverhouse (LON:JCH) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average - What's Next?

JPMorgan Claverhouse (LON:JCH - Get Free Report)'s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 878.61 and traded as high as GBX 924. JPMorgan Claverhouse shares last traded at GBX 922, with a volume of 256,027 shares.

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JPMorgan Claverhouse Trading Up 1.8%

The stock has a market cap of £502.59 million, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 878.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 860.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 67.67 and a current ratio of 27.28.

JPMorgan Claverhouse (LON:JCH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The investment trust reported GBX 33.71 EPS for the quarter. JPMorgan Claverhouse had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 96.27%.

JPMorgan Claverhouse Company Profile

Great British dividends Established in 1963, the JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust provides investors with direct access to the long-term growth and income potential of UK stock market. The trust is committed to investing in attractively valued, high-quality UK companies with the ability to deliver consistent and growing dividends. With a heritage spanning over six decades, Claverhouse is distinguished by its disciplined investment approach and dedication to shareholder returns. Expertise The trust is managed by a team of seasoned UK equity portfolio managers—Anthony Lynch, Katen Patel, and Callum Abbot—each with more than 13 years of industry experience.

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