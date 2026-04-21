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Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Jubilee Metals Group logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Technical break: Jubilee Metals fell below its 200-day moving average (GBX 3.49), trading as low as GBX 3.10 and last at GBX 3.20 on volume of 2,810,578, while the 50-day SMA sits higher at GBX 3.69 — a bearish signal.
  • Fundamentals and business profile: The AIM-listed metals producer has a market cap of £102.5M, a negative P/E (-2.26) and high debt-to-equity (10.41), and it operates a diversified portfolio across PGMs, chrome, copper, vanadium and other metals focused on tailings and third‑party ore recovery.
  • Interested in Jubilee Metals Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP - Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.49 and traded as low as GBX 3.10. Jubilee Metals Group shares last traded at GBX 3.20, with a volume of 2,810,578 shares changing hands.

Jubilee Metals Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £102.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.49.

Jubilee Metals Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jubilee Metals Group Plc (JLP) is an international and diversified metals producer listed on AIM and Alt-X. The company is focused on the treatment of both surface tailings materials and primary mineral ore generated from 3rd party mining operations. Led by an experienced team with the ability to design, build and execute environmentally conscious metals recovery solutions, Jubilee has a well-developed strategy to widen geographic and metals exposure driven by rising environmental obligations. Jubilee Metals has an established multi project portfolio providing exposure to a broad commodity basket including Platinum Group Metals (‘PGMs'), chrome, copper, lead, zinc, vanadium and cobalt.

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