Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

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Jubilee Metals Group Stock Performance

Jubilee Metals Group PLC ( LON:JLP Get Free Report ) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.49 and traded as low as GBX 3.10. Jubilee Metals Group shares last traded at GBX 3.20, with a volume of 2,810,578 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £102.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.49.

Jubilee Metals Group Company Profile

Jubilee Metals Group Plc (JLP) is an international and diversified metals producer listed on AIM and Alt-X. The company is focused on the treatment of both surface tailings materials and primary mineral ore generated from 3rd party mining operations. Led by an experienced team with the ability to design, build and execute environmentally conscious metals recovery solutions, Jubilee has a well-developed strategy to widen geographic and metals exposure driven by rising environmental obligations. Jubilee Metals has an established multi project portfolio providing exposure to a broad commodity basket including Platinum Group Metals (‘PGMs'), chrome, copper, lead, zinc, vanadium and cobalt.

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