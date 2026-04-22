Free Trial
→ Your book is inside (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Stock Price Down 8.9% - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Jubilee Metals Group logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares fell 8.9% intraday to GBX 2.92 (from GBX 3.20) with about 10.52M shares traded, slightly below average session volume.
  • The company has a market cap of £93.96M, a negative P/E (-2.07) and a very high debt-to-equity ratio (10.41), while liquidity metrics are weak (current ratio 0.92, quick ratio 1.15).
  • Jubilee Metals is a diversified metals processor focused on treating surface tailings and third-party ore, providing exposure to PGMs, chrome, copper, vanadium, cobalt and other commodities.
  • Five stocks we like better than Jubilee Metals Group.

Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP - Get Free Report) traded down 8.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.92 and last traded at GBX 2.92. 10,520,061 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 10,852,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.20.

Jubilee Metals Group Stock Down 8.9%

The stock has a market cap of £93.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.41. The stock's 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.49.

Jubilee Metals Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jubilee Metals Group Plc (JLP) is an international and diversified metals producer listed on AIM and Alt-X. The company is focused on the treatment of both surface tailings materials and primary mineral ore generated from 3rd party mining operations. Led by an experienced team with the ability to design, build and execute environmentally conscious metals recovery solutions, Jubilee has a well-developed strategy to widen geographic and metals exposure driven by rising environmental obligations. Jubilee Metals has an established multi project portfolio providing exposure to a broad commodity basket including Platinum Group Metals (‘PGMs'), chrome, copper, lead, zinc, vanadium and cobalt.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Jubilee Metals Group Right Now?

Before you consider Jubilee Metals Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Jubilee Metals Group wasn't on the list.

While Jubilee Metals Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before SpaceX Goes Public Cover
7 Stocks to Buy Before SpaceX Goes Public

A forward-looking investment report spotlighting the seven space companies best positioned to benefit from accelerating commercialization in 2026. It explores key industry trends, major growth catalysts, and the stocks shaping the next phase of the space economy—from launch leaders and satellite networks to data, defense, and in-space infrastructure.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
tc pixel
Your book is inside
Your book is inside
From Profits Run (Ad)
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
By Bridget Bennett | April 20, 2026
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
tc pixel
a $1.5 trillion seismic market event?!?
a $1.5 trillion seismic market event?!?
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 20, 2026
PepsiCo Stock Reversal Points Toward New All-Time Highs
PepsiCo Stock Reversal Points Toward New All-Time Highs
By Thomas Hughes | April 16, 2026

Recent Videos

It‘s Happening Again: Quantum Stocks Are Surging. Get READY.
It's Happening Again: Quantum Stocks Are Surging. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines