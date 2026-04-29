Judith Gold Sells 50,000 Shares of Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI - Get Free Report) Director Judith Gold sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $1,379,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Judith Gold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 17th, Judith Gold sold 48,286 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $1,113,958.02.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Judith Gold sold 1,714 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $39,473.42.

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Rush Street Interactive Price Performance

RSI traded up $4.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,403,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,934. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 100.03 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.28 and a 200-day moving average of $19.33. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $29.00.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $370.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $327.76 million. Rush Street Interactive had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on RSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Rush Street Interactive from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $27.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Rush Street Interactive

Trending Headlines about Rush Street Interactive

Here are the key news stories impacting Rush Street Interactive this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results materially beat expectations — EPS $0.14 vs. $0.12 consensus and revenue $370.4M (up 41% YoY) with record quarterly net income and adjusted EBITDA, signaling improving profitability. Press Release

Q1 results materially beat expectations — EPS $0.14 vs. $0.12 consensus and revenue $370.4M (up 41% YoY) with record quarterly net income and adjusted EBITDA, signaling improving profitability. Positive Sentiment: Management raised full‑year 2026 revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance (updated FY guidance above consensus), providing a clear growth/earnings beat and driving upward revisions. Guidance Release

Management raised full‑year 2026 revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance (updated FY guidance above consensus), providing a clear growth/earnings beat and driving upward revisions. Positive Sentiment: Analysts responded with price‑target and rating upgrades (Needham to $33, Buy; Wells Fargo to $29, Overweight), increasing buy-side support and signaling upside vs. prior expectations. Benzinga The Fly

Analysts responded with price‑target and rating upgrades (Needham to $33, Buy; Wells Fargo to $29, Overweight), increasing buy-side support and signaling upside vs. prior expectations. Positive Sentiment: Operational highlights: record MAU growth in North American online casino markets (62% month‑over‑month growth reported in release), supporting revenue momentum and LTV potential. Operational Details

Operational highlights: record MAU growth in North American online casino markets (62% month‑over‑month growth reported in release), supporting revenue momentum and LTV potential. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript and slide deck are available for those who want management detail on user growth, margins and guidance assumptions. Earnings Transcript

Earnings call transcript and slide deck are available for those who want management detail on user growth, margins and guidance assumptions. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation and expectations: the shares are trading at a premium (high P/E), so continued execution and confirmation of raised guidance will be needed to sustain gains; monitor upcoming quarters and any regulatory news.

Institutional Trading of Rush Street Interactive

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the third quarter valued at $4,232,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,822,279 shares of the company's stock valued at $180,680,000 after purchasing an additional 107,671 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 12.6% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,341,739 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,479,000 after purchasing an additional 149,918 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 11.0% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 825,244 shares of the company's stock worth $16,901,000 after acquiring an additional 82,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the third quarter worth about $1,012,000. Institutional investors own 24.78% of the company's stock.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive NYSE: RSI is a digital gaming and sports betting company that develops and operates online wagering platforms in regulated markets. As a subsidiary of Rush Street Gaming, the company specializes in delivering interactive casino games, live dealer experiences, and sports betting services through desktop and mobile applications. Its technology infrastructure is designed to support real-time wagering, secure transactions, and responsible gaming tools across multiple jurisdictions.

The company’s flagship brand, BetRivers, offers a range of casino titles—including slots, table games, and virtual sports—alongside a comprehensive sportsbook featuring pre-game and in-play betting markets.

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