Julie Gruber Sells 5,302 Shares of GAP (NYSE:GAP) Stock

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP - Get Free Report) insider Julie Gruber sold 5,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $143,154.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 58,414 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,577,178. This represents a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Julie Gruber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 17th, Julie Gruber sold 74,217 shares of GAP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $1,770,075.45.

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GAP Trading Up 1.0%

GAP traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.29. 4,283,525 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,950,651. The Gap, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.27.

GAP (NYSE:GAP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.24 billion. GAP had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 22.98%. GAP's quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. GAP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Gap, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GAP Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This is an increase from GAP's previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. GAP's payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in GAP by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,588,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $98,154,000 after acquiring an additional 180,991 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GAP by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,291,846 shares of the company's stock worth $110,750,000 after purchasing an additional 14,141 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of GAP by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,462,702 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,645,000 after purchasing an additional 121,001 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of GAP by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,195,934 shares of the company's stock valued at $81,816,000 after purchasing an additional 368,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 112.2% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,704,021 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,237,000 after purchasing an additional 900,855 shares during the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of GAP in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of GAP from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Argus raised shares of GAP to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of GAP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on GAP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $30.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GAP

About GAP

Gap Inc is a global specialty retailer renowned for its portfolio of apparel and accessories brands, including Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy and Athleta. The company designs, sources and markets clothing across a broad price range and style spectrum, catering to men, women and children. Its offerings extend from everyday wardrobe essentials such as denim, tees and outerwear to performance and lifestyle pieces, reflecting each brand's distinct identity and price point.

Founded in San Francisco in 1969 by Donald and Doris Fisher, Gap Inc has grown into one of the world's largest apparel companies.

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