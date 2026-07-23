Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 7.20 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Jupiter Fund Management had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 11.49%.

Here are the key takeaways from Jupiter Fund Management's conference call:

Jupiter reported a strong first half with record AUM of GBP 73.7 billion , helped by continued business momentum and the CCLA acquisition. Management said the group is becoming more scaled, diversified, and resilient.

Jupiter reported a strong first half with , helped by continued business momentum and the CCLA acquisition. Management said the group is becoming more scaled, diversified, and resilient. The firm generated just under GBP 11 billion of gross inflows in the half, up 45% from the first half of last year, and delivered its second consecutive six-month period of positive net inflows . Retail and wholesale were the main drivers, with Europe also contributing strongly.

The firm generated in the half, up 45% from the first half of last year, and delivered its . Retail and wholesale were the main drivers, with Europe also contributing strongly. Investment performance remains a key strength, with 77% of pre-existing Jupiter assets outperforming over three years and 80% over one year. Management highlighted particularly strong momentum in systematic equities, as well as improving performance in UK and European equities following recent team additions.

Investment performance remains a key strength, with and 80% over one year. Management highlighted particularly strong momentum in systematic equities, as well as improving performance in UK and European equities following recent team additions. The CCLA integration is progressing ahead of plan , and Jupiter raised its minimum annualized synergy target from GBP 16 million to GBP 17 million . The company said it has already locked in the original savings target and now expects around GBP 8 million of those savings to appear in 2026.

The , and Jupiter raised its minimum annualized synergy target from . The company said it has already locked in the original savings target and now expects around GBP 8 million of those savings to appear in 2026. Financially, underlying profit before tax excluding performance fees rose to GBP 52 million, while the cost-income ratio improved to 77% and surplus capital stood at GBP 173 million. Jupiter said capital is strong enough to support growth investments, M&A, or future shareholder returns.

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Jupiter Fund Management Price Performance

Shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock opened at GBX 157.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £780.68 million, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Jupiter Fund Management has a 12 month low of GBX 113.40 and a 12 month high of GBX 214.50. The business's 50-day moving average price is GBX 166.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 171.67.

Jupiter Fund Management announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Wayne Mepham acquired 765 shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 164 per share, with a total value of £1,254.60. Also, insider Matthew Beesley bought 671 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 164 per share, with a total value of £1,100.44. Corporate insiders own 4.12% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 180 to GBX 190 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 173.

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About Jupiter Fund Management

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds. Jupiter Fund Management Plc was founded in 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

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