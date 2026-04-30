Jushi (JUSHF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Jushi to post earnings of ($0.07) per share and revenue of $66.8670 million for the quarter.

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Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $68.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.50 million. On average, analysts expect Jushi to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Jushi Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JUSHF opened at $0.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of -0.80. Jushi has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $0.98. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, ATB Cormark Capital Markets cut shares of Jushi from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Jushi has an average rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Research Report on JUSHF

About Jushi

Jushi Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated cannabis company engaged in the cultivation, manufacturing and sale of cannabis products across the United States. The company operates cultivation and processing facilities that support a diversified portfolio of consumer brands, serving both medical and adult-use markets. Through its in-house operations, Jushi produces hand-trimmed flower, pre-rolls, vaporizers, concentrates, edibles and topicals.

Jushi's brand lineup includes Foray, Levia and Beboe, each designed to address distinct consumer preferences and consumption occasions.

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