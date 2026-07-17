Jyong Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MENS) Short Interest Down 36.2% in June

Jyong Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MENS - Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 208,547 shares, a decrease of 36.2% from the June 15th total of 327,052 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,004 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company's stock are short sold.

Get Jyong Biotech alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Jyong Biotech in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Research Report on MENS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jyong Biotech

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MENS. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Jyong Biotech by 209.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,258 shares of the company's stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 27,245 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Jyong Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jyong Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jyong Biotech by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,382 shares of the company's stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 10,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Jyong Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

Jyong Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of MENS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.26. The stock had a trading volume of 33,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,361. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.32. Jyong Biotech has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $67.00.

Jyong Biotech (NASDAQ:MENS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Jyong Biotech

OUR MISSION We endeavor to develop and supply first-class innovative drugs to meet our customers' health needs. We seek to be a valuable business organization that is held in high esteem by the public. We are a science-driven biotechnology company based in Taiwan and are committed to developing and commercializing innovative and differentiated new drugs (plant-derived) mainly specializing in the treatment of urinary system diseases, with an initial focus on the markets of the U.S., the EU, and Asia.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Jyong Biotech, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Jyong Biotech wasn't on the list.

While Jyong Biotech currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here