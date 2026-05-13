K LIU & Has Bullish Estimate for DHI Group Q2 Earnings

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX - Free Report) - Research analysts at K LIU & boosted their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of DHI Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 6th. K LIU & analyst K. Liu now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for DHI Group's current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share. K LIU & also issued estimates for DHI Group's Q3 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of DHI Group in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen raised DHI Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Barrington Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of DHI Group in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research lowered shares of DHI Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of DHI Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $6.50.

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DHI Group Stock Down 4.6%

Shares of NYSE:DHX opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $157.50 million, a PE ratio of -72.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. DHI Group has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $3.99.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 1.78%.The business had revenue of $29.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $29.05 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DHI Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 258.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,920 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 15,089 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DHI Group by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,716 shares of the technology company's stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 22,399 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DHI Group by 37.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,808 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 86,631 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in DHI Group by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 96,005 shares of the technology company's stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 66,861 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DHI Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 361,314 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph G. Massaquoi, Jr. sold 26,611 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $82,227.99. Following the transaction, the director owned 137,653 shares in the company, valued at $425,347.77. This trade represents a 16.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Kathleen M. Swann sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 193,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,779.82. This trade represents a 9.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DHI Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc NYSE: DHX is a specialized professional recruitment and career development company that operates digital platforms connecting technology and security-cleared professionals with employers worldwide. Founded in 1990 as a niche job board for technology talent, the company completed its initial public offering in 2007 and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol DHX.

The company's primary offerings include Dice.com, a careers platform designed for technology professionals, and ClearanceJobs, a specialized service catering to candidates holding U.S.

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