Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Insider Sells $17,868.04 in Stock

Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR - Get Free Report) insider Eynav Azaria sold 12,073 shares of Kaltura stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total value of $17,868.04. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,183,745 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,231,942.60. This trade represents a 0.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Eynav Azaria also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Eynav Azaria sold 19,456 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total value of $28,794.88.

On Friday, June 12th, Eynav Azaria sold 13,242 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $18,671.22.

On Thursday, June 11th, Eynav Azaria sold 4,219 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $5,948.79.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Eynav Azaria sold 8,344 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $11,765.04.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Eynav Azaria sold 6,975 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $9,834.75.

On Monday, June 8th, Eynav Azaria sold 8,254 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $11,638.14.

On Thursday, June 4th, Eynav Azaria sold 16,218 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total value of $23,353.92.

On Friday, June 5th, Eynav Azaria sold 2,765 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $3,953.95.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Eynav Azaria sold 435 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $648.15.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Eynav Azaria sold 7,412 shares of Kaltura stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total transaction of $11,340.36.

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Kaltura Stock Performance

KLTR stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.41. The stock had a trading volume of 61,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,455. Kaltura, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $2.12. The stock has a market cap of $212.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company's 50 day moving average price is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.44.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kaltura had a negative return on equity of 35.91% and a negative net margin of 8.25%.The business had revenue of $44.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $43.00 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Kaltura in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Kaltura from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $3.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kaltura

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaltura

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLTR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Kaltura by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,772 shares of the company's stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 25,352 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kaltura by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,234 shares of the company's stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 25,083 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kaltura during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaltura during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Kaltura by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,304 shares of the company's stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 7,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company's stock.

Kaltura Company Profile

Kaltura, Inc NASDAQ: KLTR is a leading provider of video technology solutions designed to empower organizations to create, manage, distribute and monetize video content at scale. The company's cloud-native platform supports an array of use cases including enterprise communications, online learning, virtual events, media delivery and over-the-top (OTT) television services. By combining open-source roots with software-as-a-service (SaaS) flexibility, Kaltura offers organizations the ability to tailor their video workflows and integrate seamlessly with existing collaboration, learning management and content management systems.

Key offerings from Kaltura include a comprehensive video management system, live streaming and video conferencing capabilities, lecture capture for educational institutions, virtual events and webinars, and turnkey OTT solutions.

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