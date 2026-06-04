Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Insider Sells $25,279.12 in Stock

Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR - Get Free Report) insider Natan Israeli sold 16,631 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total transaction of $25,279.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,077,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,204.32. This trade represents a 0.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Natan Israeli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Natan Israeli sold 200 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $300.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Natan Israeli sold 22,877 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $35,916.89.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Natan Israeli sold 200 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $300.00.

On Friday, May 22nd, Natan Israeli sold 1,836 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $2,772.36.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Natan Israeli sold 13,229 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total transaction of $20,108.08.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Natan Israeli sold 13,965 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total transaction of $21,226.80.

On Monday, May 18th, Natan Israeli sold 9,829 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $14,743.50.

On Friday, May 15th, Natan Israeli sold 2,933 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $4,399.50.

On Thursday, May 14th, Natan Israeli sold 6,334 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $9,564.34.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Natan Israeli sold 28,882 shares of Kaltura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $43,611.82.

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Kaltura Stock Performance

Kaltura stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.45. 323,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,828. The company's fifty day moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average is $1.44. The firm has a market cap of $217.30 million, a PE ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.14. Kaltura, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $2.26.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.00 million. Kaltura had a negative net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 35.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KLTR. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kaltura from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Kaltura in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $3.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Kaltura

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLTR. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Kaltura by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,402,383 shares of the company's stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 575,000 shares in the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC raised its holdings in Kaltura by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 1,316,323 shares of the company's stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 373,149 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Kaltura by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 917,078 shares of the company's stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 355,358 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kaltura in the 4th quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kaltura by 355.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 191,285 shares of the company's stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 149,310 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kaltura Company Profile

Kaltura, Inc NASDAQ: KLTR is a leading provider of video technology solutions designed to empower organizations to create, manage, distribute and monetize video content at scale. The company's cloud-native platform supports an array of use cases including enterprise communications, online learning, virtual events, media delivery and over-the-top (OTT) television services. By combining open-source roots with software-as-a-service (SaaS) flexibility, Kaltura offers organizations the ability to tailor their video workflows and integrate seamlessly with existing collaboration, learning management and content management systems.

Key offerings from Kaltura include a comprehensive video management system, live streaming and video conferencing capabilities, lecture capture for educational institutions, virtual events and webinars, and turnkey OTT solutions.

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