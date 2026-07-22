Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Trading Up 3.2% - Should You Buy?

Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR - Get Free Report) shares rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.44 and last traded at $1.43. Approximately 303,098 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 329,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.3850.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on KLTR shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $3.00.

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Kaltura Stock Up 3.2%

The company has a market capitalization of $195.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.16. The business's 50-day moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average is $1.38.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.00 million. Kaltura had a negative return on equity of 35.91% and a negative net margin of 8.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kaltura news, insider Natan Israeli sold 16,631 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total value of $25,279.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,077,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,158,204.32. The trade was a 0.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Eyal Manor sold 34,601 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $44,981.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 439,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,175.80. This represents a 7.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 353,538 shares of company stock valued at $515,121 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaltura

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLTR. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kaltura by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 654,300 shares of the company's stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kaltura during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Kaltura by 69.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 68,957 shares of the company's stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 28,194 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in Kaltura in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Kaltura in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kaltura

Kaltura, Inc NASDAQ: KLTR is a leading provider of video technology solutions designed to empower organizations to create, manage, distribute and monetize video content at scale. The company's cloud-native platform supports an array of use cases including enterprise communications, online learning, virtual events, media delivery and over-the-top (OTT) television services. By combining open-source roots with software-as-a-service (SaaS) flexibility, Kaltura offers organizations the ability to tailor their video workflows and integrate seamlessly with existing collaboration, learning management and content management systems.

Key offerings from Kaltura include a comprehensive video management system, live streaming and video conferencing capabilities, lecture capture for educational institutions, virtual events and webinars, and turnkey OTT solutions.

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