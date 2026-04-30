KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Given "Hold" Rating at Needham & Company LLC

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "hold" rating reissued by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

KALV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citizens Jmp reduced their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $32.60.

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KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.66. 8,355,624 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,008,458. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 7.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of -0.40. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $18.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.64.

Insider Activity at KalVista Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Brian Piekos sold 1,862 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $37,649.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,150 shares in the company, valued at $366,993. The trade was a 9.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 9,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $193,101.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 462,577 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,353,306.94. This represents a 2.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 263,969 shares of company stock valued at $4,536,178. Insiders own 4.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KalVista Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KALV. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $24,360,000. Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,890,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $30,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,000 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 155.5% in the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,735,003 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $21,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,940 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2,258.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 945,125 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $10,685,000 after buying an additional 905,053 shares during the period. Finally, Elmind Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,941,000.

More KalVista Pharmaceuticals News

Here are the key news stories impacting KalVista Pharmaceuticals this week:

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of small‐molecule protease inhibitors for orphan and specialty disease indications. The firm's scientific platform centers on selective inhibition of plasma kallikrein, a serine protease implicated in disorders characterized by vascular leak, edema and inflammation. KalVista's approach leverages oral and intravitreal delivery formats to target both systemic and ophthalmic conditions.

The company's lead programs include an oral plasma kallikrein inhibitor in clinical trials for the acute treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks and an intravitreal kallikrein inhibitor being evaluated for diabetic macular edema.

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