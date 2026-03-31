Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI - Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.04 and traded as low as $0.7850. Kandi Technologies Group shares last traded at $0.8081, with a volume of 123,429 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Kandi Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Stock Report on KNDI

Kandi Technologies Group Stock Performance

The business's 50 day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.04. The firm has a market cap of $69.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 145,840 shares of the company's stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 12,740 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 127,787 shares of the company's stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 53,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 3.66% of the company's stock.

About Kandi Technologies Group

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc is a China-based manufacturer focused on the design, development and production of electric vehicles (EVs), batteries and charging infrastructure. The company offers a range of small, neighborhood electric vehicles (NEVs) under its own brand and supplies key components—including battery packs and electric drive systems—to automotive partners. In addition to vehicle manufacturing, Kandi is engaged in the development and operation of charging stations and battery-swap facilities intended to support EV adoption in urban environments.

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Jinhua, Zhejiang Province, Kandi began its operations producing all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and recreational off-road products.

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