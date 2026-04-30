Karat Packaging (KRT) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Karat Packaging to post earnings of $0.32 per share and revenue of $112.9830 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $115.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.95 million. Karat Packaging had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.73%. On average, analysts expect Karat Packaging to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Karat Packaging Stock Performance

KRT stock opened at $28.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $567.78 million, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99. Karat Packaging has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $32.68. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $27.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.86.

Karat Packaging Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. Karat Packaging's dividend payout ratio is currently 115.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Karat Packaging from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Karat Packaging in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Karat Packaging from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America set a $24.00 price objective on Karat Packaging and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Karat Packaging currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $27.50.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 12.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,450 shares of the company's stock worth $12,037,000 after purchasing an additional 51,179 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 330,961 shares of the company's stock worth $9,320,000 after purchasing an additional 10,617 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 314,100 shares of the company's stock worth $7,089,000 after purchasing an additional 114,204 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Karat Packaging in the fourth quarter worth $5,216,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,242 shares of the company's stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.20% of the company's stock.

About Karat Packaging

Karat Packaging Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: KRT is a U.S.-based provider of premium packaging solutions for consumer goods and industrial products. The company specializes in the design, manufacture and delivery of high-quality litho-laminated folding cartons, tubes and flexible packaging. Karat Packaging operates an integrated production model that combines prepress, printing, converting and finishing capabilities to support the branding and shelf-appeal needs of its customers.

The company serves a diverse range of end markets, including food and beverage, confectionery, health and beauty, pharmaceuticals, specialty chemicals and promotional packaging.

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