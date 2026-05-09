Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $116.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.98 million. Karat Packaging had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 6.61%.

Here are the key takeaways from Karat Packaging's conference call:

Net sales rose 12.9% YoY to $116.9M in Q1 , with March up ~19%-20% and online sales accelerating (Q1 online $19.5M; company targets $100M+ online this year); company guides Q2 sales growth of +8–10% and full‑year low double‑digit growth.

, with March up ~19%-20% and online sales accelerating (Q1 online $19.5M; company targets $100M+ online this year); company guides Q2 sales growth of and full‑year low double‑digit growth. Gross margin was 35.5% (down from 39.3% a year ago) as COGS increased 20% driven by higher import costs and inventory adjustments; management expects full‑year gross margin of 34–36% and is implementing mid‑May price increases to help stabilize margins.

(down from 39.3% a year ago) as COGS increased 20% driven by higher import costs and inventory adjustments; management expects full‑year gross margin of and is implementing mid‑May price increases to help stabilize margins. Company highlighted sourcing diversification and inventory strength (domestic purchases 18%, Malaysia/Vietnam 17%, new South American supplier) which management says reduces geographic risk, improves availability, and supports market‑share gains amid resin supply challenges.

(domestic purchases 18%, Malaysia/Vietnam 17%, new South American supplier) which management says reduces geographic risk, improves availability, and supports market‑share gains amid resin supply challenges. Solid cash flow and shareholder returns — Q1 operating cash flow was $7.2M, free cash flow $6.3M, liquidity of ~$36.4M plus $5.7M in short‑term investments, and the board approved a quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share.

per share. Tariff and commodity risk remains: import duties rose to $10.5M from $3.4M YoY, materially pressuring COGS and margins, and further oil/resin price volatility could force additional price increases or compress margins further.

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Karat Packaging Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KRT traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.07. The company had a trading volume of 152,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,257. Karat Packaging has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $32.68. The firm has a market cap of $560.28 million, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.93. The business's 50 day moving average price is $27.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Karat Packaging Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. Karat Packaging's payout ratio is presently 113.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Karat Packaging by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,798 shares of the company's stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,345 shares of the company's stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 40,390 shares of the company's stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,615 shares of the company's stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,766 shares of the company's stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. 25.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Karat Packaging

Here are the key news stories impacting Karat Packaging this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KRT has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Karat Packaging in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded Karat Packaging from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America set a $24.00 price target on Karat Packaging and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Karat Packaging from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Karat Packaging in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Karat Packaging presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $31.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Karat Packaging

Karat Packaging Company Profile

Karat Packaging Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: KRT is a U.S.-based provider of premium packaging solutions for consumer goods and industrial products. The company specializes in the design, manufacture and delivery of high-quality litho-laminated folding cartons, tubes and flexible packaging. Karat Packaging operates an integrated production model that combines prepress, printing, converting and finishing capabilities to support the branding and shelf-appeal needs of its customers.

The company serves a diverse range of end markets, including food and beverage, confectionery, health and beauty, pharmaceuticals, specialty chemicals and promotional packaging.

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