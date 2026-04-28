Katharine Kane Sells 6,125 Shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) SVP Katharine Kane sold 6,125 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.41, for a total transaction of $1,656,261.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 25,212 shares in the company, valued at $6,817,576.92. This trade represents a 19.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

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Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN traded down $4.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $265.00. 8,365,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,781,300. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $152.73 and a 12-month high of $287.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.85.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is 97.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TXN. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $175.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $257.68.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TXN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,445,978 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $17,720,020,000 after acquiring an additional 998,658 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,555,112 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $8,002,381,000 after acquiring an additional 230,098 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,288,604 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,213,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,420 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,865,312 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,952,933,000 after acquiring an additional 248,515 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,184,514 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,154,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple firms raised price targets after TXN’s strong Q1 results and upbeat Q2 guidance, supporting further upside expectations. Read More.

Multiple firms raised price targets after TXN’s strong Q1 results and upbeat Q2 guidance, supporting further upside expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street momentum: Truist, Wolfe, Rosenblatt, JPMorgan and others raised targets or ratings after the blowout quarter and guidance — this drove revisions to earnings estimates and inclusion on “momentum/strong buy” lists. Read More.

Wall Street momentum: Truist, Wolfe, Rosenblatt, JPMorgan and others raised targets or ratings after the blowout quarter and guidance — this drove revisions to earnings estimates and inclusion on “momentum/strong buy” lists. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Sector tailwinds — analysts and screens point to TXN as a beneficiary of an AI/industrial-chip rally (higher demand and upward estimate revisions), which supports medium-term revenue and cash-flow upside. Read More.

Sector tailwinds — analysts and screens point to TXN as a beneficiary of an AI/industrial-chip rally (higher demand and upward estimate revisions), which supports medium-term revenue and cash-flow upside. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Product/brand news: TI launched the TI‑84 Evo graphing calculator (education-focused product) — supportive of brand, but not material to semiconductor revenue. Read More.

Product/brand news: TI launched the TI‑84 Evo graphing calculator (education-focused product) — supportive of brand, but not material to semiconductor revenue. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation debate: commentary asks whether TXN’s recent ~70% one‑year rally leaves less upside and raises sensitivity to earnings misses — this can amplify volatility even with strong fundamentals. Read More.

Valuation debate: commentary asks whether TXN’s recent ~70% one‑year rally leaves less upside and raises sensitivity to earnings misses — this can amplify volatility even with strong fundamentals. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Material insider selling disclosed April 24 — multiple VPs, directors and the CFO reported large sales (CFO sold ~40k shares). Heavy insider exits can sap near-term sentiment and trigger selling. Read More.

Material insider selling disclosed April 24 — multiple VPs, directors and the CFO reported large sales (CFO sold ~40k shares). Heavy insider exits can sap near-term sentiment and trigger selling. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst caution and short-term risk: Morgan Stanley and some commentators warn the rally may be stretched and aren’t fully convinced — that caution, plus recent sector headlines (geopolitics around AI chips), can pressure the stock. Read More.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

See Also

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