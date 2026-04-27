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Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Kawasaki Heavy Industries logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Unusually high volume: About 1,182,816 shares traded on Monday, a 328% increase from the prior session, with the stock quoted near $7.75 (down from $7.97).
  • Analyst downgrade: Zacks Research cut Kawasaki from a strong-buy to a hold, and MarketBeat shows the stock's average rating as Hold.
  • Mixed quarterly results: Kawasaki reported EPS of $0.68 (beating the $0.28 estimate) but revenue of $3.60 billion missed the $3.79 billion consensus, with a net margin of 4.74% and ROE of 13.4%.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Kawasaki Heavy Industries.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY - Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,182,816 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 328% from the previous session's volume of 276,451 shares.The stock last traded at $7.75 and had previously closed at $7.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research lowered shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Kawasaki Heavy Industries presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KWHIY

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Trading Down 3.4%

The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $33.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.71.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 13.40%.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. OTCMKTS: KWHIY is a diversified Japanese conglomerate with core operations in shipbuilding, rolling stock, industrial machinery, aerospace and energy systems. The company traces its roots to 1896 when founder Shozo Kawasaki established a shipyard in Kobe, Japan. Today, the firm is headquartered in Kobe and Tokyo and is recognized as one of the world's leading manufacturers of heavy equipment and engineering solutions.

In its marine division, Kawasaki Heavy Industries designs and constructs a broad range of vessels including LNG carriers, container ships and offshore support platforms.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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