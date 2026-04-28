Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Shares Gap Up - Time to Buy?

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.70, but opened at $8.16. Kawasaki Heavy Industries shares last traded at $8.05, with a volume of 49,432 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research lowered shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KWHIY

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Trading Up 3.8%

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.40. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion.

About Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. OTCMKTS: KWHIY is a diversified Japanese conglomerate with core operations in shipbuilding, rolling stock, industrial machinery, aerospace and energy systems. The company traces its roots to 1896 when founder Shozo Kawasaki established a shipyard in Kobe, Japan. Today, the firm is headquartered in Kobe and Tokyo and is recognized as one of the world's leading manufacturers of heavy equipment and engineering solutions.

In its marine division, Kawasaki Heavy Industries designs and constructs a broad range of vessels including LNG carriers, container ships and offshore support platforms.

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