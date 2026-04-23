KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4,987.35 by ($4,983.98), FiscalAI reports. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 9.67%.

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KB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of KB stock traded up $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $107.37. The company had a trading volume of 58,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,187. The firm has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. KB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $58.61 and a twelve month high of $119.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised KB Financial Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of KB Financial Group in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut KB Financial Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Report on KB

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Financial Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in KB Financial Group by 508.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 152,939 shares of the bank's stock worth $12,631,000 after purchasing an additional 127,823 shares during the period. Laird Norton Wetherby Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in KB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $6,640,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in KB Financial Group by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 171,025 shares of the bank's stock worth $14,180,000 after purchasing an additional 77,048 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in KB Financial Group by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 845,567 shares of the bank's stock worth $69,835,000 after purchasing an additional 70,865 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KB Financial Group by 168.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 92,396 shares of the bank's stock worth $7,661,000 after purchasing an additional 57,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.52% of the company's stock.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc is a South Korea-based financial holding company that offers a broad range of banking and financial services. Headquartered in Seoul and listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker KB, the group operates through a set of specialized subsidiaries to provide integrated financial solutions for retail, corporate and institutional clients.

The company's principal businesses include retail and corporate banking, securities and investment banking, insurance (life and non-life), asset management, credit card and consumer finance, and leasing.

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