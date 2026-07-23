KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - What's Next?

KB Home (NYSE:KBH - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $55.72 and traded as high as $56.82. KB Home shares last traded at $56.3710, with a volume of 1,103,333 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KBH shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of KB Home from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of KB Home from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $60.17.

Get Our Latest Report on KB Home

KB Home Stock Performance

The company's 50-day moving average is $53.91 and its 200-day moving average is $55.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.34.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 23rd. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). KB Home had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The company's revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that KB Home will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. KB Home's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in KB Home by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 495 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the second quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 178.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 502 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 592 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in KB Home in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company's stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home is an American homebuilding company headquartered in Los Angeles, California. Founded in 1957, it was among the first homebuilders to go public, offering investors access to one of the nation's largest residential construction platforms. The company is structured to serve a broad spectrum of homebuyers, with a particular focus on first-time, first move-up and active adult segments. As a public company trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KBH, KB Home draws on decades of experience in land acquisition, construction and community planning.

At its core, KB Home designs and constructs single-family detached and attached homes, townhomes and condominium units.

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