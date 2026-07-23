KBR (KBR) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

KBR (NYSE:KBR - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.89 per share and revenue of $1.8584 billion for the quarter. KBR has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.870-4.220 EPS. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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KBR (NYSE:KBR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 5.21%.The business's revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect KBR to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KBR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $35.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.44. The company's 50-day moving average is $34.44 and its 200 day moving average is $37.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $29.94 and a fifty-two week high of $52.23.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. KBR's payout ratio is presently 21.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KBR shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of KBR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of KBR in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on KBR from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on KBR from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Research raised KBR from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KBR has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $52.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KBR

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carlos A. Sabater purchased 14,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.47 per share, with a total value of $470,815.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 35,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,341.35. This trade represents a 68.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thaer Lewis Von purchased 3,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.77 per share, with a total value of $92,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,715.66. This represents a 40.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 29,875 shares of company stock worth $945,160. Insiders own 1.15% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KBR

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in KBR by 432.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the construction company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of KBR by 101,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,017 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of KBR by 98.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,228 shares of the construction company's stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of KBR in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company's stock.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc is a global engineering, procurement, construction and services (EPC&S) company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The firm delivers integrated solutions and technologies across the full project lifecycle for customers in the energy, government, industrial and infrastructure sectors. Its offerings span feasibility studies, front-end engineering design, detailed design, procurement, fabrication, construction, commissioning and operations support.

The company is organized into business segments that include Energy Solutions, which focuses on oil and gas processing, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities and petrochemical plants; Government Solutions, providing logistics, sustainment, training and mission support for defense, intelligence and civilian agencies; and Sustainable Technology, delivering chemical process technologies, water treatment and lower-carbon fuels expertise.

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