KBR (KBR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

KBR (NYSE:KBR - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share and revenue of $1.8960 billion for the quarter. KBR has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.870-4.220 EPS. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

KBR (NYSE:KBR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. KBR had a return on equity of 35.22% and a net margin of 5.30%.The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect KBR to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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KBR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KBR traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.56. 178,786 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. KBR has a 52-week low of $34.75 and a 52-week high of $56.78. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $38.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.03. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.49.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. KBR's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded KBR from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on KBR from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on KBR from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings cut KBR from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut KBR from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KBR has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KBR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KBR

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KBR by 432.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in KBR by 101,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,017 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in KBR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in KBR by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,228 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in KBR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company's stock.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc is a global engineering, procurement, construction and services (EPC&S) company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The firm delivers integrated solutions and technologies across the full project lifecycle for customers in the energy, government, industrial and infrastructure sectors. Its offerings span feasibility studies, front-end engineering design, detailed design, procurement, fabrication, construction, commissioning and operations support.

The company is organized into business segments that include Energy Solutions, which focuses on oil and gas processing, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities and petrochemical plants; Government Solutions, providing logistics, sustainment, training and mission support for defense, intelligence and civilian agencies; and Sustainable Technology, delivering chemical process technologies, water treatment and lower-carbon fuels expertise.

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