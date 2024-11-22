KE (NYSE:BEKE) Stock Price Down 3.7% - Should You Sell?

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE - Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.93 and last traded at $19.24. 1,545,127 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 9,363,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.98.

Get KE alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on KE in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $23.80 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised KE from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BEKE

KE Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of -0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KE

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KE in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in KE by 2,662.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,287 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in KE by 334,500.0% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in KE by 5,089.9% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of KE by 12.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,781 shares of the company's stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.34% of the company's stock.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider KE, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and KE wasn't on the list.

While KE currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here