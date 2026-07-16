Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Forecasts AMAL Q2 Earnings

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL - Free Report) - Research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amalgamated Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst C. O'connell anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Amalgamated Financial's current full-year earnings is $3.92 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Amalgamated Financial from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Amalgamated Financial from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $48.00.

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Amalgamated Financial Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $46.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.79. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $43.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Amalgamated Financial has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $47.89.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $91.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.16 million. Amalgamated Financial had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 22.33%.

Amalgamated Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. Amalgamated Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Leslie Veluswamy sold 2,500 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $108,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,494.65. The trade was a 14.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Darby sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $129,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 79,343 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,435,551.90. This represents a 3.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,589 shares of company stock valued at $325,139. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amalgamated Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amalgamated Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,434,372 shares of the company's stock worth $45,943,000 after purchasing an additional 49,037 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $935,000. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,100,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Amalgamated Financial by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 52,596 shares of the company's stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 29,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $659,000. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company's stock.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. NASDAQ: AMAL is the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank, a fully insured commercial bank with a historic mission of serving labor unions, progressive non-profits and mission-driven organizations. Founded in 1923 by the Amalgamated Clothing Workers of America, Amalgamated Bank has grown into a national institution offering a broad suite of banking services, including deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, cash management, and treasury solutions tailored to organizations with social responsibility or union affiliations.

In addition to core banking, Amalgamated Financial provides wealth management and trust services, retirement plan consulting and impact investing strategies.

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