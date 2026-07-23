Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Price Target to $119.00

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $113.00 to $119.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the asset manager's stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.51% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on SEI Investments from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on SEI Investments from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $117.40.

Get SEI Investments alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Research Report on SEIC

SEI Investments Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $98.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $75.08 and a 1-year high of $100.79. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $91.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.97.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.22. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 31.17%.The firm had revenue of $641.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $636.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 7,332 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $640,743.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 6,818,451 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $595,864,432.89. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.07, for a total transaction of $910,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 77,883 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,092,804.81. The trade was a 11.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 71,332 shares of company stock valued at $6,278,583 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of SEI Investments

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEIC. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 532 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,217 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company's stock.

More SEI Investments News

Here are the key news stories impacting SEI Investments this week:

Positive Sentiment: SEI reported Q2 EPS of $1.66 , ahead of the $1.44-$1.45 consensus estimate, signaling better-than-expected earnings performance. Article Title

SEI reported Q2 EPS of , ahead of the consensus estimate, signaling better-than-expected earnings performance. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly revenue came in at $641.62 million , topping estimates of about $636.35 million and rising 14.7% year over year, which supports the case for healthy business momentum. Article Title

Quarterly revenue came in at , topping estimates of about and rising year over year, which supports the case for healthy business momentum. Positive Sentiment: Operating income increased 33% year over year and operating margin improved to 31% , suggesting stronger operational efficiency and profitability. Article Title

Operating income increased year over year and operating margin improved to , suggesting stronger operational efficiency and profitability. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the strong quarter, EPS was 11% lower than a year ago, so investors may weigh current outperformance against the year-over-year decline in earnings. Article Title

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a global provider of asset management, investment processing, and investment operations solutions. The firm offers a range of services designed to help financial institutions, private banks, wealth managers and family offices streamline back-office functions and enhance front-office capabilities. SEI's technology platforms support various stages of the investment lifecycle, including trade execution, performance reporting, risk analytics and client communications.

The company's core offerings include outsourced fund administration, custody and trust services, managed account solutions, and wealth management technology.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider SEI Investments, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SEI Investments wasn't on the list.

While SEI Investments currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here