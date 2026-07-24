Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target to $210.00

WEX (NYSE:WEX - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the business services provider's stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' price objective points to a potential upside of 19.56% from the company's current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital began coverage on WEX in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of WEX from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEX presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $179.73.

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WEX Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE WEX traded up $4.18 on Friday, reaching $175.65. 1,022,614 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,364. WEX has a 12 month low of $125.29 and a 12 month high of $186.85. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $145.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.58. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

WEX (NYSE:WEX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $5.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.27. WEX had a return on equity of 44.40% and a net margin of 12.56%.The business had revenue of $753.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.95 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. WEX has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.650 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 19.680-20.080 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WEX will post 16.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 14th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 21.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEX

In related news, Director James R. Groch bought 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $142.95 per share, with a total value of $214,425.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 17,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,953.15. This trade represents a 9.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 2,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $296,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 20,288 shares in the company, valued at $3,010,739.20. This trade represents a 8.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of WEX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in WEX by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 350,892 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $55,097,000 after purchasing an additional 215,036 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the first quarter worth about $394,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEX by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,205 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WEX by 4,837.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in WEX during the second quarter worth approximately $271,000. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting WEX this week:

About WEX

WEX Inc is a global financial technology company specializing in business payment solutions for fleet, travel, and corporate payments. The company delivers software-driven platforms and card-based services that help businesses automate payment processes, manage expenses and improve operational efficiency across a range of industries, including transportation, healthcare and government.

Founded in 1983 as Wright Express in Portland, Maine, the company began by offering fuel card services to trucking fleets.

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