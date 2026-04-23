Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Issues Positive Forecast for Neptune Insurance (NYSE:NP) Stock Price

Neptune Insurance (NYSE:NP - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $28.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' price objective points to a potential upside of 19.76% from the stock's previous close.

NP has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James Financial set a $24.00 price target on Neptune Insurance in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Neptune Insurance from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised Neptune Insurance from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Neptune Insurance from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Neptune Insurance from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $27.42.

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Neptune Insurance Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of NP stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.72. 102,624 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,239. The firm's 50-day moving average is $22.73 and its 200 day moving average is $24.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 121.45. Neptune Insurance has a 1 year low of $14.78 and a 1 year high of $33.23.

Neptune Insurance (NYSE:NP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $37.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $36.96 million. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Neptune Insurance will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Trevor R. Burgess purchased 50,000 shares of Neptune Insurance stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.71 per share, for a total transaction of $935,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,082,964 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $38,972,256.44. This trade represents a 2.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Warren Vostrizansky purchased 23,000 shares of Neptune Insurance stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $494,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 23,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NP. Bregal Sagemount IV General Partner Jersey Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Neptune Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $569,509,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $133,488,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $47,063,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $32,091,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $29,051,000.

More Neptune Insurance News

Here are the key news stories impacting Neptune Insurance this week:

Neptune Insurance Company Profile

Our mission is to create a smarter, more resilient insurance platform powered by AI, data science, and technology, enabling insurers to deploy capacity with confidence and delivering instant access to coverage for policyholders and agents. Neptune is a leading, high-growth, highly profitable, data-driven managing general agent that is revolutionizing the way homeowners and businesses protect against the growing risks of flooding. We offer a range of easy-to-purchase residential and commercial insurance products — including primary flood insurance, excess flood insurance, and parametric earthquake insurance — distributed through a nationwide network of agencies.

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