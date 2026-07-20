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Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Predicts 1st Source Q2 Earnings

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026
1st Source logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Keefe, Bruyette & Woods said 1st Source is expected to earn $1.73 per share in Q2 2026, with the full-year consensus estimate at $6.81 per share.
  • In its last quarterly report, 1st Source posted $1.63 EPS, just below estimates, while revenue of $112.25 million slightly beat expectations.
  • The stock has seen mixed analyst sentiment but an overall Moderate Buy rating, and the company recently raised its quarterly dividend to $0.43 per share from $0.40.
  • Interested in 1st Source? Here are five stocks we like better.

1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for 1st Source in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst D. Delmonte forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for 1st Source's current full-year earnings is $6.81 per share.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.01). 1st Source had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 26.66%.The business had revenue of $112.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $111.88 million.

SRCE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on 1st Source from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (a-)" rating on shares of 1st Source in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of 1st Source in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 1st Source presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $77.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SRCE

1st Source Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SRCE opened at $83.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. 1st Source has a fifty-two week low of $56.89 and a fifty-two week high of $86.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.58. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $77.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.88.

Institutional Trading of 1st Source

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRCE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in 1st Source by 562.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 1,694.4% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of 1st Source during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of 1st Source by 435.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,682 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1st Source during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1st Source Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. This is an increase from 1st Source's previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. 1st Source's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.38%.

1st Source Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

1st Source Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in South Bend, Indiana, operating through its wholly owned subsidiary, 1st Source Bank. The company offers a full range of commercial and consumer banking products, including checking and savings accounts, business and commercial lending, residential mortgage loans, and cash management services. Its client base spans small and medium-sized businesses, agribusinesses, professional firms, and individual consumers primarily across northern Indiana and southwestern Michigan.

In addition to traditional banking services, 1st Source Corporation provides wealth management and trust services through its 1st Source Wealth Management division.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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